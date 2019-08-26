Jbf Capital Has Trimmed Applied Materials Cmn (AMAT) Stake By $3.92 Million; Shorts at GELTECH SOLUTIONS (GLTC) Raised By 4000%

Jbf Capital Inc decreased Applied Materials Inc Cmn (AMAT) stake by 50.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jbf Capital Inc sold 100,570 shares as Applied Materials Inc Cmn (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Jbf Capital Inc holds 99,230 shares with $3.94 million value, down from 199,800 last quarter. Applied Materials Inc Cmn now has $42.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $45.8. About 579,418 shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B

GELTECH SOLUTIONS INC (OTCMKTS:GLTC) had an increase of 4000% in short interest. GLTC’s SI was 4,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4000% from 100 shares previously. With 4,700 avg volume, 1 days are for GELTECH SOLUTIONS INC (OTCMKTS:GLTC)’s short sellers to cover GLTC’s short positions. It closed at $0.1935 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Mngmt has 0.83% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 8,336 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.1% or 141,983 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.23% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 574,221 shares. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated stated it has 120,899 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 180,069 shares. Arga Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.23% or 38,375 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 376,896 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Mraz Amerine And Assoc Incorporated accumulated 12,234 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc owns 80,921 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Boston Common Asset Limited invested in 0.88% or 170,300 shares. Moreover, Webster Bancshares N A has 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership owns 91,222 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Materials has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $49.60’s average target is 8.30% above currents $45.8 stock price. Applied Materials had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Spotlight On Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AMAT -2.5% after recovery comments – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.