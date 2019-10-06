Jbf Capital Has Raised Pepsico Cmn (PEP) Stake by $2.55 Million; Enphase Energy (ENPH) Shareholder Alps Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $1.38 Million

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enphase Energy (ENPH) by 106.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 76,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The institutional investor held 148,820 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71M, up from 71,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enphase Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.44. About 3.03 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $550.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Ireland Etf (EIRL) by 8,200 shares to 19,411 shares, valued at $808,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 40,500 shares. Bessemer Group has 1.35% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3.06 million shares. 134,824 are owned by Covington Cap Mngmt. Majedie Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Lpl Financial Lc accumulated 570,015 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Leuthold Group Limited Liability reported 5,478 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Co owns 0.23% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 14,031 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd has 8.87M shares. First Manhattan Commerce reported 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 16,804 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Anchor Cap Advisors Limited has 0.34% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 71,287 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 2,184 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset stated it has 36,282 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 289,378 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 1.54M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 10,689 shares. Geode Management has 0.01% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 1.17M shares. Lyon Street Cap Limited Co invested 1.24% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 432,636 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can invested in 0% or 10,138 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Moreover, Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.09% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 46,523 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Com has 11,952 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 1.78M were accumulated by State Street. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 1,012 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Castleark Ltd Llc holds 0.24% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) or 346,655 shares. Northern reported 1.00 million shares.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $13.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,457 shares to 10,289 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,914 shares, and cut its stake in Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE).