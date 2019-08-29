Jbf Capital Has Lifted Pepsico Cmn (PEP) Holding by $2.38 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Citigroup Stake in Sina (Call) (SINA) Has Trimmed as Shares Declined

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $136.02. About 2.94M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Sina Corp (Call) (SINA) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 19,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $977,000, down from 36,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Sina Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.93. About 617,528 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,911 shares to 116,911 shares, valued at $28.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Corp (Put) (NYSE:NOK) by 145,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put).

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tesla’s Musk, Alibaba’s Ma talk aliens and AI, skip issues like trade – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher – 8/4/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sina Corporation (SINA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SINA +6.9% after Q2 beats, non-ad growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does SINA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SINA) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

