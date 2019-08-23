Jbf Capital Has Lifted Its Position in Pepsico Cmn (PEP) by $2.38 Million; Sherwin (SHW) Holder Davis R M Raised Holding

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $131.66. About 1.71M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 46,343 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.96 million, up from 44,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $8.52 during the last trading session, reaching $514.98. About 294,313 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 91,300 shares to 84,000 shares, valued at $12.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 100,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,230 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc. Cmn (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11,139 shares to 232,089 shares, valued at $20.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,349 shares, and cut its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).