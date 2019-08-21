Jbf Capital Has Lifted Its Position in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) as Stock Declined; As Chevron (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Foundry Partners Cut by $10.76 Million Its Holding

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 37,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 166,320 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 129,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.56. About 26,398 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 87,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 172,331 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.23M, down from 259,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.13. About 4.71M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 45,035 shares to 245,468 shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 86,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 544,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chevron Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “First Internet Bancorp to Participate in the 20th Annual KBW Community Bank Investor Conference – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “First Internet Bancorp to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Business Wire” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Internet Bancorp Is Very Different, And Quite Possibly Meaningfully Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clovis launches $225M convertible debt offering; shares down 11% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “First Internet Bancorp Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 14, 2018.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 118,125 shares to 858,037 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci United Kingdom by 20,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (NASDAQ:AMAT).