Jbf Capital Has Increased Pepsico Cmn (PEP) Stake by $2.38 Million; Swedbank Has Raised Stake in Prologis (PLD)

Swedbank increased its stake in Prologis (PLD) by 30.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 524,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.00 million, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Prologis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $83.23. About 558,175 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 1.05M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs holds 0.02% or 31,164 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.35% or 7.50 million shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 27,277 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.4% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.14% or 79,462 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advisors invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Eaton Vance has 189,816 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Com Ma reported 1.49M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields Lc stated it has 177,911 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 120,053 shares. Netherlands-based Pggm has invested 1.58% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.21% or 65.18M shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas reported 12,233 shares stake.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 77,703 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $73.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings by 323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,465 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Cor (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Cmn by 39,349 shares to 257,555 shares, valued at $6.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 91,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,000 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc. Cmn (NYSE:BLK).