Jbf Capital Has Increased Its First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Position by $706,800; Prudential Plc Has Raised Holding in Autohome (ATHM)

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 38.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 120,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The hedge fund held 435,200 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.75 million, up from 314,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.85% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $90.86. About 632,119 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 37,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 166,320 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 129,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.48M market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $20.86. About 27,624 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold INBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 6.89 million shares or 2.71% less from 7.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Foundry Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 0.21% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Bank & Trust Of America De holds 10,951 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt stated it has 58,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Penn Capital Mngmt reported 109,297 shares stake. Qs Limited Liability Company reported 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Maltese Management Limited has invested 0.5% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). 59,000 were accumulated by Brandywine Glob Inv Limited Liability Company. Victory Cap Management has 46,127 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 200,561 shares. 148,351 were reported by Stifel Fin Corporation. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 12,115 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 10,788 shares stake.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 118,125 shares to 858,037 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc. Cmn (NYSE:BLK) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $21,110 activity.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors by 13.04 million shares to 46.23 million shares, valued at $47.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 364,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,436 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

