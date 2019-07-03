Jbf Capital Has Cut Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position as Valuation Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Stake In D R Horton (DHI) Was Raised

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 109.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 678,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.72 million, up from 619,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 1.15M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 93.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 20,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 22,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $206.04. About 841,111 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – SOFTBANK PLANS TO OPEN OFFICE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein reportedly is prepping his exit; 27/04/2018 – KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 24/05/2018 – GSO Is Said to Mend Fence With Goldman Over Hovnanian CDS Trade; 27/03/2018 – “It is because of the lack of inflation that some of these variables can appear stretched without ringing alarm bells for equity investors,” the Goldman note said; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Heir Apparent: David Solomon (Video); 29/03/2018 – Total, Tikehau target 1 bln euro energy transition fund; 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs buys personal finance start-up Clarity Money; 23/05/2018 – Ipreo sale triggered by inbound interest

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 82,267 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 32,858 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 44,702 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Raymond James Na reported 0.08% stake. First Manhattan Communication has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hudson Valley Investment Adv has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset invested 2.59% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Schroder Group reported 513,615 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd reported 1,500 shares. Maple Mgmt Inc has 28,882 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 142,841 shares. Autus Asset Limited Liability owns 4,612 shares. Investec Asset North America holds 0.18% or 10,056 shares. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91 billion for 9.87 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 82,318 shares. Stralem &, New York-based fund reported 172,905 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 0% or 54,864 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 10,789 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 3,700 shares. 1.15M were reported by Eaton Vance Management. Bp Public Limited Com has 37,000 shares. Luminus Mngmt Lc accumulated 139,315 shares. 7.96 million were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of America Corp De. 10,196 are held by Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability. Norinchukin Bank The invested in 64,523 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Optimum Advsr reported 28,552 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Llc owns 21,545 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking holds 277,599 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Llc has invested 1.74% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barnes & Noble Inc (NYSE:BKS) by 143,682 shares to 21,950 shares, valued at $119,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 102,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,348 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Group Ag (Call).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $327,034 activity. The insider Hewatt Michael W sold $120,589.

