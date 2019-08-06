Jbf Capital Has Cut Holding in Applied Materials Cmn (AMAT) by $3.92 Million; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose While Robecosam Ag Has Increased by $6.52 Million Its Stake

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (AMAT) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 100,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 99,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 199,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 5.01 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 415.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 62,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 77,743 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 15,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $114.77. About 4.82M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97M. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 262,084 shares to 607,500 shares, valued at $32.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 40,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,556 shares, and cut its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27M for 16.55 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

