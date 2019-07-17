Jbf Capital Has Boosted Position in Arc Document Solutions (ARC); Nokomis Capital Boosted Stake in Suncoke Energy (SXC) as Share Price Declined

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 300,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 945,079 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 644,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $792.19M market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 779,576 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 35.58% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – SunCoke Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6-7; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ SunCoke Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXC); 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Declares Distribution Of $0.40 Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $350.5M; 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Exits Position in SunCoke Energy

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) by 5500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 560,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Arc Document Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.95. About 276,560 shares traded or 181.54% up from the average. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has declined 4.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS; 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document; 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SXC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.82 million shares or 3.96% more from 57.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Zacks Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,089 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 10,975 shares. Ancora Lc holds 0.16% or 440,038 shares. Mangrove Ptnrs owns 371,432 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 21,828 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 99,185 shares. The California-based Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Mutual Of America Capital reported 1,845 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 160,372 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has 91,625 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 100,240 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Oakworth stated it has 88 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20,652 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci United Kingdom by 20,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Cmn.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold ARC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 26.92 million shares or 0.16% less from 26.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 0% invested in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) for 20,000 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 21,857 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Commerce has invested 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Spark Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). North Star Invest accumulated 303,600 shares. Smith Asset Lp holds 51,659 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Limited Co has 0.01% invested in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) for 609,735 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 19,704 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 45,072 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Limited reported 542,269 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 3,186 shares. Cna Financial reported 47,823 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 119,253 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 60,563 shares for 0% of their portfolio.