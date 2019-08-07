Jbf Capital Has Boosted Its First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Holding by $706,800; Kylin Management Increased Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Position

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 37,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 166,320 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 129,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 18,260 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings; 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK)

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $100.47. About 954,203 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $21,110 activity.