Jbf Capital Decreased Its Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $3.97 Million as Stock Rose; Axiom International Investors Has Boosted Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 495,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.23 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.02M, up from 6.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.36M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 93.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 20,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 22,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – BCB’S NOT CUTTING RATE WOULD BE EASILY JUSTIFIED: GOLDMAN SACHS; 05/04/2018 – Houston commodities head exits Goldman; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Old, not ill: scientist opts for Swiss suicide; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Magic Johnson’s infrastructure firm has hired Goldman Sachs banker Andrew Kim; 07/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS, DEUTSCHE BANK TO SEEK SUNEDISON SUIT DISMISSAL; 13/05/2018 – Business Insider: Tammy Kiely, a top semiconductors investment banker at Goldman Sachs, has changed her mind about joining; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Vestar Cap Partners Agree to Sell Hearthside Food Solutions to Investor Group Led by Charlesbank and Partners Group

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key Node Speaker: TSMC And This Investable Tech Recession – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Taiwan Semiconductor: Risky-Looking Chart But Undervalued Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Intel – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TSMC: Bridging The Path To 5G – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp by 3,312 shares to 32,964 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 7,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,394 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).