Jbf Capital Decreased Its Applied Materials Cmn (AMAT) Position; Control4 (CTRL) SI Decreased By 20.03%

Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) had a decrease of 20.03% in short interest. CTRL’s SI was 2.03M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 20.03% from 2.54M shares previously. With 997,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL)’s short sellers to cover CTRL’s short positions. It closed at $23.78 lastly. It is down 1.41% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRL News: 27/03/2018 – Control4 Recognizes New Pinnacle Status Dealers; 03/05/2018 – CONTROL4 CORP CTRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.23, REV VIEW $272.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 Control4 Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Mar. 14-15; 07/05/2018 – Control4 Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/04/2018 – DJ Control4 Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRL); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Control4; 03/05/2018 – Control4 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c; 04/05/2018 – Control4 Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Control4 Breaks Industry Record with Most CE Pro Quest for Quality Award Wins; 14/03/2018 – Control4 Created its PCNA Training Program to Help Ensure Home Networks Are Always Reliable

Jbf Capital Inc decreased Applied Materials Inc Cmn (AMAT) stake by 50.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jbf Capital Inc sold 100,570 shares as Applied Materials Inc Cmn (AMAT)’s stock rose 1.59%. The Jbf Capital Inc holds 99,230 shares with $3.94 million value, down from 199,800 last quarter. Applied Materials Inc Cmn now has $41.16B valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 11.60M shares traded or 21.90% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Among 4 analysts covering Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Control4 had 7 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, February 15. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Tuesday, January 15 to “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 5 by Needham. DA Davidson downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $2400 target in Friday, May 10 report. Roth Capital downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. Maxim Group maintained Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $152,819 activity. $40,980 worth of Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) was sold by Cashen Susan on Friday, January 11. 1,042 Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) shares with value of $20,840 were sold by Judd Bryce.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions for the connected home or business in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $637.25 million. It offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices in the home automation market. It has a 15.8 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits .

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold Control4 Corporation shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 7.41% less from 22.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 13,502 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 10,765 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Systematic Financial Mngmt L P owns 984,990 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. 15,800 are held by Fund Mgmt Sa. 52,462 are owned by Voya Limited Liability Company. International Group Inc Inc reported 20,044 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 53,904 shares in its portfolio. Spark Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 526,800 shares. Quantbot Tech L P reported 31,100 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) for 74,562 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech Inc owns 3,200 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 19,211 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd invested in 13,812 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 6 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Applied Materials had 13 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by Susquehanna. UBS maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, January 29 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”.

