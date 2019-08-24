Jbf Capital Decreased Blackrock Cmn (BLK) Stake by $3.84 Million; Methanex (MEOH) Market Value Declined While Prudential Plc Lowered Position by $1.12 Million

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. Cmn (BLK) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, down from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $11.75 during the last trading session, reaching $407.25. About 839,200 shares traded or 62.26% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 19/04/2018 – LEG IMMOBILIEN CITES STATEMENT OF INTENT FROM BLACKROCK; 09/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Rieder Says Jobs Report Good for Risk Assets on Wages (Video); 16/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys New 2.1% Position in Aptiv; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to Strip Walmart, Other Firearm Sellers From Its ESG Funds — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Director Declaration; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Reports 1Q 2018 Diluted EPS of $6.68, or $6.70 as Adjusted; 05/04/2018 – NIRI NY Explores Conscious Capitalism with John Mackey of Whole Foods Market and ESG Engagement with BlackRock and others on April 19th in NYC; 06/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC REPORTS 12.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 20,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The hedge fund held 12.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724.29M, down from 12.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.64. About 205,885 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q EPS C$2.00; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 288,868 shares to 300,398 shares, valued at $30.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short (VGSH) by 42,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

