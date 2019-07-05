Jbf Capital Cut Position in Applied Materials Cmn (AMAT) by $3.92 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Value Declined, Atika Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $570,000

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (AMAT) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 100,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 199,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 4.97M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.27M, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $537.01. About 318,272 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.06M for 15.69 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 11,900 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 earnings per share, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $253.78 million for 60.20 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $20.67 million activity. The insider MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94M. $770,652 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by Myriam Curet. Samath Jamie sold $229,014 worth of stock or 458 shares.