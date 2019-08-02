Jbf Capital Boosted Its Stake in Arc Document Solutions (ARC) by $1.10 Million as Stock Price Declined; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holder Champlain Investment Partners Increased Its Position

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) by 5500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.47% . The institutional investor held 560,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Arc Document Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.76M market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.94. About 112,536 shares traded or 17.28% up from the average. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has declined 22.54% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document; 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC); 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 27,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 752,680 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.07M, up from 725,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $155.76. About 1.53M shares traded or 62.27% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corpora (NYSE:JBT) by 3,790 shares to 997,920 shares, valued at $91.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 445,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 106,202 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And. Piedmont holds 10,705 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bowen Hanes And stated it has 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Charter Comm holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 9,725 shares. 3,334 were reported by Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors Inc accumulated 41,337 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,220 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 0.47% stake. Boston Family Office Limited Liability accumulated 79,315 shares. Sfmg Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). The Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.06% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). North Star Asset Mgmt invested in 39,495 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Stifel Finance Corp reported 50,075 shares stake. Marietta Partners Ltd holds 0.14% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 2,456 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,481 shares.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $560.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 91,300 shares to 84,000 shares, valued at $12.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 118,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 858,037 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).