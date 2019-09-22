Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.68 N/A 8.02 17.37 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 3.37 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 highlights Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.35 beta and it is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.2 and 3. Competitively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 2 2.50 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential currently stands at 28.09% and an $165.5 consensus target price. Competitively Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 36.26%. The information presented earlier suggests that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.