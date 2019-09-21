Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.68 N/A 8.02 17.37 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. Its rival Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Unity Biotechnology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 3 2.60 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$167.4 is Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 29.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 72.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. Comparatively, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has 8.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance while Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -56.58% weaker performance.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.