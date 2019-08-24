Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.80 N/A 8.02 17.37 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Risk & Volatility

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.14. In other hand, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has beta of 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.5. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 4 7 2.64 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s average price target is $165.36, while its potential upside is 28.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 8% respectively. About 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -75.78% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.