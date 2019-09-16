Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

We will be comparing the differences between Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.74 N/A 8.02 17.37 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.64 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 demonstrates Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Strongbridge Biopharma plc seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Risk and Volatility

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.14 beta. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Strongbridge Biopharma plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 6 2.75 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s average price target is $168.25, while its potential upside is 28.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance while Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -41.96% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.