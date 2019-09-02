Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.61 N/A 8.02 17.37 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 104 65.81 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Volatility and Risk

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a beta of 1.14 and its 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.2 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Spark Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 6 2.67 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus price target is $164.56, while its potential upside is 28.41%. On the other hand, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 18.06% and its consensus price target is $115. The information presented earlier suggests that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc looks more robust than Spark Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by institutional investors while 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.