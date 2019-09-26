Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.67 N/A 8.02 17.37 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and resTORbio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, resTORbio Inc. which has a 31.4 Current Ratio and a 31.4 Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and resTORbio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 2 2.50 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a consensus price target of $165.5, and a 28.40% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of resTORbio Inc. is $23, which is potential 155.56% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that resTORbio Inc. looks more robust than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 38.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has weaker performance than resTORbio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats resTORbio Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.