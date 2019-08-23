Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

We are contrasting Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.85 N/A 8.02 17.37 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 79.63 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 4 7 2.64 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has an average target price of $165.36, and a 26.40% upside potential. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $185 consensus target price and a 147.99% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 69.6%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has weaker performance than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.