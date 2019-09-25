Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.78 N/A 8.02 17.37 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.41 N/A -0.87 0.00

Demonstrates Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.14 shows that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 2 2.50 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential currently stands at 24.52% and an $165.5 consensus price target. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus price target and a 115.38% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has weaker performance than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.