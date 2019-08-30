Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

We are contrasting Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.69 N/A 8.02 17.37 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 83 607.68 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Volatility and Risk

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 6 2.67 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$164.56 is Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 28.41%. On the other hand, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -0.78% and its average price target is $81.33. The data provided earlier shows that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc appears more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 6 of the 10 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.