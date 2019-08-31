Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.69 N/A 8.02 17.37 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.14 beta means Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s volatility is 14.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 6 2.67 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential is 28.41% at a $164.56 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $25, which is potential 312.54% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 59.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 6 of the 10 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.