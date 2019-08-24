Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.80 N/A 8.02 17.37 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 4 7 2.64 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential is 28.19% at a $165.36 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 3.72% respectively. About 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 36.42% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.