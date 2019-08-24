Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.80 N/A 8.02 17.37 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 75.19 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Risk & Volatility

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s 1.14 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s beta is 2.57 which is 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 and has 36.1 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 4 7 2.64 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 28.19% upside potential and a consensus price target of $165.36. Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target is $31.8, while its potential upside is 495.51%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.