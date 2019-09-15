Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.74 N/A 8.02 17.37 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.38 N/A -4.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s current beta is 1.14 and it happens to be 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.56 which is 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 6 2.75 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$168.25 is Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 28.03%. Competitively Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $24, with potential upside of 319.58%. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 82.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 6 of the 10 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.