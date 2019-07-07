Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

We are comparing Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 132 4.12 N/A 8.02 17.24 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.51 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.1 shows that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.25 which is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential currently stands at 21.09% and an $170.82 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 49.4% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Comparatively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 14.57% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.81% -25.82% -47.21% -24.94% -56.74% -48.36%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.