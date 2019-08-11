Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 134 4.01 N/A 8.02 17.37 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.52 N/A 3.71 20.20

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.14 shows that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.97 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.2 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 and its Quick Ratio is 20.7. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is $170.82, with potential upside of 24.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.