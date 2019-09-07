Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.55 N/A 8.02 17.37 Editas Medicine Inc. 24 49.65 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Editas Medicine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Editas Medicine Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Volatility and Risk

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Editas Medicine Inc. has a 2.51 beta and it is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Editas Medicine Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Editas Medicine Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Editas Medicine Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 6 2.67 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 30.13% for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc with consensus target price of $164.56.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Editas Medicine Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 78.9%. 0.9% are Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 3.98% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc was more bullish than Editas Medicine Inc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 7 of the 9 factors Editas Medicine Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.