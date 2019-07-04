Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

We are contrasting Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 132 4.21 N/A 8.02 17.24 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 74.28 N/A -0.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is $170.82, with potential upside of 19.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.6% and 0.69%. Insiders owned 2.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.