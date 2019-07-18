Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 133 4.02 N/A 8.02 17.24 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Chiasma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Chiasma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

Risk & Volatility

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.2 and 3. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Chiasma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s average target price is $170.82, while its potential upside is 24.12%. Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc.’s average target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 129.98%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Chiasma Inc. seems more appealing than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Chiasma Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.