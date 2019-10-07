Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

This is a contrast between Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 129 1.20 55.12M 8.02 17.37 Cambrex Corporation 60 1.87 33.37M 2.30 19.05

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Cambrex Corporation. Cambrex Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Cambrex Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 42,629,543.70% 17.1% 9.1% Cambrex Corporation 56,027,535.26% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.14. Cambrex Corporation’s 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.2 and 3. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation has 3 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 2 2.50 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s average target price is $165.5, while its potential upside is 31.51%. Competitively Cambrex Corporation has an average target price of $57.5, with potential downside of -3.57%. The data provided earlier shows that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc appears more favorable than Cambrex Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares. About 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has weaker performance than Cambrex Corporation

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 9 of the 14 factors Cambrex Corporation.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.