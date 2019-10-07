Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 129 1.20 55.12M 8.02 17.37 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 27 0.00 34.23M -1.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 42,629,543.70% 17.1% 9.1% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 127,819,268.11% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. Its rival BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 2 2.50 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential currently stands at 31.51% and an $165.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has bigger growth than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.