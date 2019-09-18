Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

We are contrasting Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.72 N/A 8.02 17.37 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 495.10 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Volatility & Risk

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s 1.14 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s beta is 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 5 2.71 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s average target price is $166, while its potential upside is 27.22%. Blueprint Medicines Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $110.4 average target price and a 37.45% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Blueprint Medicines Corporation appears more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.