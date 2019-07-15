Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 133 3.94 N/A 8.02 17.24 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.1 beta. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.44 beta and it is 244.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 26.61% upside potential and a consensus price target of $170.82. On the other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -3.85% and its average price target is $25. The information presented earlier suggests that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc looks more robust than Axsome Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.9% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.