Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 132 4.16 N/A 8.02 17.24 Aptorum Group Limited 18 1794.64 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Aptorum Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Aptorum Group Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.2 and 3. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Aptorum Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is $170.82, with potential upside of 19.70%. Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited’s average target price is $22, while its potential downside is -7.37%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 99.6% and 0.02% respectively. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc was less bullish than Aptorum Group Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Aptorum Group Limited.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.