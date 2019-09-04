Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Valuation Rose While Bogle Investment Management LP Has Upped Its Stake; Community Financial Services Group Position in Boeing Co (BA) Has Cut as Share Price Declined

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $356.34. About 1.84M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 18/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova: STC Approval Allows Retrofits of Existing Flight Deck Printers in Boeing 737-600, -700, -700C, -800, -900 and -900ER Series Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – British Airways owner IAG hints Boeing set to win new order over Airbus; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s 767 Finds New Life as a Freighter With $13 Billion Haul; 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN INTENDS TO PURCHASE 10 787-9 JETS VALUED AT $2.82 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 25/04/2018 – Lightning Hazards Prompt Boeing to Fix 787 Jets; 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 56.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 39,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 108,009 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.44M, up from 68,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $126.07. About 172,838 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to settle U.S. probe for $57 million; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.75-Adj EPS $13.25; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEE; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,865 MLN -$1,910 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bandwidth Inc Com Cl A by 43,629 shares to 18,797 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 40,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,700 shares, and cut its stake in Monotype Imaging Hldgs Com (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 12,042 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs reported 0.03% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Moreover, Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). 8,910 were accumulated by Rdl Fin. Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Whittier Company accumulated 18 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Globeflex Cap Lp invested in 0.18% or 5,957 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Qs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 1,560 shares. Moreover, Sarissa Mgmt Lp has 2.15% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 100,000 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Connor Clark And Lunn Limited reported 5,925 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 223,347 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp holds 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 57,438 shares.

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jazz Goes Shopping, Portola Offering, Novelion Delays Quarterly Results – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea’s Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Peter Lynch – 8/18/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “JAZZ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Com has 49,249 shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rathbone Brothers Plc owns 10,937 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Telemus Cap Limited has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 309 are held by Css Ltd Liability Il. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 1,324 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Ltd reported 5,165 shares. Stanley owns 6,699 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 636 shares. Beech Hill Advsr accumulated 14,317 shares. Security National Trust has 0.73% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,962 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc invested in 0.26% or 7,445 shares. Orrstown Financial Services invested 0.77% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ipswich Investment Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 635 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested in 1,400 shares.