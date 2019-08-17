Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Stock Value Rose While Johnston Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Bluestein R H & Company Holds Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 2,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 53,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.82 million, up from 50,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon product sparks surveillance fears; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police. Critics Cite Surveillance Risk; 09/03/2018 – Amazon-Berkshire-JPM health care venture is scouting CEOs — with help from VC John Doerr; 27/04/2018 – Amazon employees went on a cross-country bus tour to learn about aging Americans; 16/04/2018 – RT @chrissyfarr: SCOOP: Amazon Business is pulling back from pharmacy, after mulling it last year (sources). Why? It’s complicated

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 34.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 11,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 22,940 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, down from 34,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $134.83. About 246,118 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 25/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,865 MLN -$1,910 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Jazz Pharma; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q REV. $445M, EST. $434.5M; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.75 TO $13.25, EST. $12.82; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive; 16/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 6,280 shares to 37,250 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 383,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 54,682 shares to 105,866 shares, valued at $26.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 41,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,641 shares, and cut its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.

