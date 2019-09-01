Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Stock Value Rose While Bogle Investment Management LP Has Upped by $5.56 Million Its Holding; Exane Derivatives Upped Intl Paper (IP) Position by $56.52 Million as Stock Value Declined

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 56.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 39,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 108,009 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.44 million, up from 68,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.15. About 424,501 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to settle U.S. probe for $57 million; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q REV. $445M, EST. $434.5M; 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 EPS $6.60-EPS $7.70

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Intl Paper (IP) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 1,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 80,981 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 billion, up from 79,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Intl Paper for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 3.67 million shares traded or 11.48% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q EPS $1.74; 27/03/2018 – International Paper’s Pursuit of Smurfit Kappa May Turn Hostile; 16/05/2018 – IP SAYS SMURFIT ‘DEPRIVING SHAREHOLDERS’ OF OPPORTUNITY; 19/03/2018 – Oregon DCBS: DEQ, International Paper continuing cleanup efforts along McKenzie RiverMarch 19, 2018; 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS NO NEW INFO ON SMURFIT-KAPPA BID; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc Com (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 68,247 shares to 10,128 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cno Financial Group Inc by 43,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,809 shares, and cut its stake in Radware Ltd Ord (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gargoyle Advisor Limited reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Ellington Group Inc Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 4,200 shares. Redmile Gru Limited Liability invested in 1.14% or 269,480 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). The Pennsylvania-based Muhlenkamp & Inc has invested 2.46% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 59 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 448,752 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Maverick Limited holds 39,040 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sarissa Management LP owns 100,000 shares. Enterprise reported 179 shares. Thompson Inv Management Incorporated reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 719,623 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 356,679 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.02% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 14,363 shares. 22,920 were accumulated by Alpine Woods Ltd.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq by 154 shares to 1,316 shares, valued at $236.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Lane Cap (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 2,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1 shares, and cut its stake in Sprint S.1 (NYSE:S).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain reported 869 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.09% or 30,622 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division reported 385 shares. Holderness Invs Communication holds 21,535 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.22% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 474,249 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0.17% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Oakbrook Invests Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 20,880 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Schroder Investment Gru stated it has 4.08 million shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 17,499 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 163,285 shares stake. Blackrock reported 38.34 million shares. Illinois-based Trust Department Mb Bancorp N A has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va has 0.37% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc holds 7,215 shares.