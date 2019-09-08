Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Stock Value Rose While Avalon Global Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $710,000; Narwhal Capital Management Has Cut Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Position by $874,800; Stock Value Declined

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The hedge fund held 23,060 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, down from 28,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $126.46. About 546,771 shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEEP 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : BMO RAISES TO $201 FROM $199; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ XYREM SNDA FOR CATAPLEXY IN PEDIATRIC NARCOLEPSY; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.75-Adj EPS $13.25; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 41.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 97,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The hedge fund held 138,510 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 235,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 649,498 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsrs Llc invested in 34 shares. 2,237 are held by Shaker Invests Ltd Llc Oh. Reilly Financial Ltd Com reported 23 shares. The Netherlands-based Pggm Invests has invested 0.04% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). First Allied Advisory Inc owns 0.02% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 3,562 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Glacier Peak Limited Liability Corporation has 7,500 shares. Mai Management owns 4,268 shares. American Century Cos stated it has 132,741 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Liability stated it has 57,684 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 59 shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.31% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Dsam Prtn (London) Limited has invested 0.05% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 12,042 shares. Eqis reported 0.15% stake.

Analysts await Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.13 EPS, down 3.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $3.23 per share. JAZZ’s profit will be $179.15M for 10.10 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.65 actual EPS reported by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.25% negative EPS growth.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS) by 47,700 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $6.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5,711 shares to 31,773 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 12,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Mun 2030 Tar Term (BTT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ptnrs stated it has 1.62 million shares. 286,661 were reported by Aperio Grp Inc Ltd. Css Ltd Llc Il holds 0.02% or 26,080 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt owns 252,877 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Proshare Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Macquarie Grp Ltd has 6.55M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. State Street stated it has 24.84 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Basswood Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Parkside Retail Bank Tru holds 0% or 1,180 shares in its portfolio. 3.61 million are held by Jennison Associates. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 341,553 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 13,212 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 14,288 shares.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $100.92M for 12.66 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.