Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Stock Price Rose While Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Decreased Position; Wexford Capital LP Upped Position in Mosaic Co New (MOS) as Stock Declined

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 302,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The hedge fund held 654,425 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87 million, up from 351,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 2.82 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 2,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 26,607 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, down from 28,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $126.59. About 287,103 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION; 22/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c; 24/04/2018 – BI UK: Frustrated investors want rare disease drugmaker Jazz to sell its blockbuster sleep business

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Piper Jaffray Downgrades Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “JAZZ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Jazz (JAZZ) Down 7.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jazz (JAZZ) Acquires Cavion, Adds Movement Disorder Candidate – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, down 3.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $3.23 per share. JAZZ’s profit will be $174.93M for 10.11 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.65 actual earnings per share reported by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.25% negative EPS growth.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 32,109 shares to 454,064 shares, valued at $122.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman Carpenter owns 11,255 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Ltd owns 2,583 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). First Manhattan holds 3,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Twin Tree Mngmt Lp has invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Tealwood Asset Mngmt accumulated 31,151 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Thomas White Limited stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). 43,800 are held by Andra Ap. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.03% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). 98,388 are held by Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 214,509 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd reported 42,835 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.03% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 14,191 shares. Condor Capital has 0.23% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 9,676 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associates reported 362,746 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 578,126 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 0.62% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 792,697 are held by Bridgewater Limited Partnership. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.76% or 248,630 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf holds 8,984 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York reported 92,327 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 594,655 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg reported 1.69 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 44,495 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Fjarde Ap holds 130,941 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 65,388 shares to 382,533 shares, valued at $17.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 342,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).