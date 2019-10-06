Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Stake Has Lifted by Johnston Asset Management Corp; Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Shareholder Act Ii Management LP Cut Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $938,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $97.32. About 289,619 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 46.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 10,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 33,710 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81 million, up from 22,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $125.85. About 310,062 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.75 TO $13.25, EST. $12.82; 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $46M; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to settle U.S. probe for $57 million; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold JAZZ shares while 105 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 50.63 million shares or 4.18% more from 48.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 23 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Northern Corp owns 416,699 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited reported 0.7% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Fincl Svcs reported 179 shares stake. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Brandywine Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 392,608 shares. Proshare Lc owns 17,921 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Next Financial Gru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 40,099 shares. First Manhattan reported 2,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Omers Administration owns 41,500 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 2,570 shares to 202,527 shares, valued at $27.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,050 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 17,698 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance invested in 0.03% or 641,292 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 267,356 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 5,692 shares. Hanlon reported 4,000 shares. Piedmont Advisors invested in 0.01% or 2,435 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And reported 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Fund Sa owns 0.01% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 6,200 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Inc owns 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 9,880 shares. Raymond James And, a Florida-based fund reported 13,823 shares. American Intll Grp Inc Inc Inc accumulated 792 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 4,413 shares stake. Legal And General Public Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 35,654 shares. First Mercantile Co holds 0.07% or 7,330 shares.

