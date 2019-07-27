Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Shareholder Rk Capital Management Has Lifted Position; Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Stock Value Rose While Global Endowment Management LP Has Upped Its Position

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 74.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 29,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, up from 39,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.05. About 500,399 shares traded or 5.08% up from the average. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.75-Adj EPS $13.25; 16/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 24/04/2018 – BI UK: Frustrated investors want rare disease drugmaker Jazz to sell its blockbuster sleep business; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $444.6M

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 558.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 65,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.73. About 324,349 shares traded or 2.94% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett & invested in 4,272 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Regions Corporation reported 0% stake. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 2,529 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 31,939 shares. Fosun Int holds 0.03% or 7,400 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 1,788 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 23,918 shares. Fdx invested in 19,095 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 86,025 shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited Com invested in 5,000 shares. Shapiro Capital Mngmt Limited Company owns 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 1.78 million shares. Huntington Commercial Bank accumulated 150 shares. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 60,231 shares. Moreover, Petrus Lta has 0.05% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 4,200 shares to 8,490 shares, valued at $909,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 18,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,300 shares, and cut its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $370,167 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $53,510 was made by Reece Joseph E on Friday, May 10. $36,019 worth of stock was bought by Standen James D. on Monday, May 13. Shares for $36,547 were bought by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13. GRANT RICHARD S bought 305 shares worth $16,458.

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Travelers Companies (TRV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Compass Minerals -9% following big Q4 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cold Weather Stocks to Heat Up Your Returns – Yahoo News” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sit Inv Associates has 0.03% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Fifth Third Natl Bank invested in 27 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa has invested 0.33% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Moreover, Nordea Mngmt Ab has 0.01% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.02% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 12,900 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership accumulated 29,738 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 32,232 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 76,482 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Principal Financial Inc invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Moreover, Ent Fincl Ser Corp has 0.01% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Vident Invest Advisory Lc holds 0.06% or 7,246 shares in its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Serv holds 0% or 36 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 119,304 shares or 0.25% of the stock.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10,000 shares to 37,400 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 108,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,962 shares, and cut its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Jazz (JAZZ) Down 7.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Jazz (JAZZ) Acquires Early-Stage Precision Oncology Asset – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “JAZZ vs. PCRX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.