Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Shareholder Keybank National Association Has Cut Its Stake by $1.17 Million as Shares Rose; Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Increased Brooks Automation Com (BRKS) Holding by $331,789

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 9,268 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 17,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $134.83. About 203,642 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $444.6M; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Slee; 09/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : BMO RAISES TO $201 FROM $199; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25; 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc Com (BRKS) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 11,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 25,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, up from 14,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 240,780 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – ACQUIRED BIOSPECIMAN CORPORATION, A CANADIAN PROVIDER OF STORAGE SERVICES FOR BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MATERIALS; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M; 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 14/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Buys Into Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard invested in 5.07M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thompson Inc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Ajo LP has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.08% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Macquarie Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 15,800 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 223,347 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has 0% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Riverhead Ltd Company holds 23,210 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Principal holds 0% or 8,873 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 3,766 shares. Tudor Et Al has 0.12% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 19,457 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 0.12% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 102,371 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.28% or 448,752 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 6,640 shares.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 47,429 shares to 60,101 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 590,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

