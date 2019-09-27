Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Shareholder Johnston Asset Management Boosted Its Position by $1.53 Million; As Fox Factory Hldg (FOXF) Stock Price Rose, Holder Origin Asset Management Llp Lowered Its Holding

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 46.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 10,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 33,710 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81M, up from 22,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $126.43. About 142,422 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEEP 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive; 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $444.6M; 24/04/2018 – BI UK: Frustrated investors want rare disease drugmaker Jazz to sell its blockbuster sleep business

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (FOXF) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 6,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The institutional investor held 42,674 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52M, down from 49,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Fox Factory Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 110,748 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 63.26% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fox Factory Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOXF); 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q EPS 55c; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.86; 23/05/2018 – Fox Factory Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 18/04/2018 – Fox Factory, Inc. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 02/04/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/02/2018; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 13/03/2018 Fox Factory Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Mar. 20; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 43C TO 49C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 43c-Adj EPS 49c

Analysts await Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 9.72% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FOXF’s profit will be $30.05 million for 19.51 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Fox Factory Holding Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FOXF shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 37.02 million shares or 3.35% more from 35.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc has 9,985 shares. 520,571 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Marco Investment Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 2,650 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 1,364 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Parkside Comml Bank & stated it has 0% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). The New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd holds 57,914 shares. Meritage Mgmt accumulated 92,933 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 29,802 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.02% or 24,602 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.26% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) or 28,415 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.1% or 7,010 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Research owns 27,921 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fox Factory Holding Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Domestic Auto Industry Outlook: Near-Term Prospects Bleak – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fox Factory Holding Corp. Announces CFO Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $898.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 1.43M shares to 6.05M shares, valued at $64.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 89,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,690 shares to 525,433 shares, valued at $28.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 5,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,139 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s (NASDAQ:JAZZ) 34% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Earnings Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Sleep Drug NDA Awaits FDA Decision – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TowerJazz Announces the Availability of its Newly Released Advanced Stacked BSI Hybrid Bonding Technology – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold JAZZ shares while 105 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 50.63 million shares or 4.18% more from 48.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 278,942 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 18,736 shares. Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 8 shares. Amer Century holds 0.02% or 120,332 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Management Inc reported 60 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.08% or 259,060 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.73% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Hanson Mcclain invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 67,009 shares. 24,260 were accumulated by Riverhead Ltd. Bartlett & Lc owns 550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 61,647 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% or 207 shares in its portfolio.