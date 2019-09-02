Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Shareholder Highvista Strategies Lifted Position; Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Upped Holding in Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) by 65.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,605 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 3,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Holding Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 176.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The hedge fund held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, up from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.15. About 424,501 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 16/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Jazz Pharma; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ XYREM SNDA FOR CATAPLEXY IN PEDIATRIC NARCOLEPSY; 24/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Webcast Discussion of Data to be Presented at APSS; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $46M; 24/04/2018 – BI UK: Frustrated investors want rare disease drugmaker Jazz to sell its blockbuster sleep business; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

