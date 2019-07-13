Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Reaches $133.13 After 9.00% Down Move; Last Week Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Karyopharm Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) rating on Friday, March 15. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $29 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of KPTI in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 1 to “Hold”. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, February 27. See Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) latest ratings:

The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.69% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $133.13. About 538,166 shares traded or 5.63% up from the average. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEE; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $7.59 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $121.15 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:JAZZ worth $683.37M less.

Among 11 analysts covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $184 target in Monday, March 18 report. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. H.C. Wainwright maintained Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 4,268 shares. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 408,976 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc holds 0.47% or 286,441 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 3 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding owns 275,613 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) reported 3 shares stake. Pnc Services Incorporated accumulated 15,057 shares. Brinker Capital Inc invested 0.09% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Carroll Fin Associates reported 200 shares. Principal Financial Group accumulated 8,873 shares or 0% of the stock. Sit Inv, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5,700 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 57,684 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.33% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.23% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Analysts await Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $3.17 earnings per share, up 1.93% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.11 per share. JAZZ’s profit will be $180.80M for 10.50 P/E if the $3.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.27 actual earnings per share reported by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.06% negative EPS growth.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.59 billion. The firm has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It has a 16.54 P/E ratio. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $7.75 million activity. Shares for $619,114 were sold by Chione Ltd on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 49.11 million shares or 1.82% more from 48.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Ltd reported 7,800 shares. 25,000 were accumulated by Sabby Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Rhumbline Advisers reported 132,550 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 908,950 shares. Northern Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 602,748 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Corp reported 39,846 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru stated it has 0.32% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Healthcor Management Lp accumulated 296,130 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 558,049 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 75,930 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) for 13,405 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) for 2.61 million shares. 1,500 were reported by Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors. Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI).

